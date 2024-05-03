“Someone’s going to get killed”.

That’s the warning form a senior local garda to the rising number of people who use their mobile phones while driving.

Their bank holiday road safety campaign is officially underway and continues to 7am on Tuesday in a bid to prevent any further loss of life.

69 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, four of them in Carlow and one in Kilkenny with two other local people dying on roads elsewhere.

Extra road checkpoints will be seen in a bid to deter speeding, drink or drug taking.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says another issue is fast becoming more noticeable as he’s been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;