Get a text asking if you’re home in Kilkenny? Don’t click on it say gardaí

Gardaí are investigating claims of what appear to be bogus texts from courier companies.

There have been a number of reports in Kilkenny today of communication to mobile phones asking the recipient to click a link to let them know if they’re home or not.

However many of those who got such a message say they’ve not ordered anything online & are not waiting for any deliveries.

Crime Prevention Officer Peter McConnon has been telling KCLR News “we’re advising people to not click on any such link and do not give out information to say you’re not at home. If you are expecting a delivery, make direct contact with the company involved”