Glanbia Co-op has taken full ownership of Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Co-op has confirmed it’s taken full ownership of Glanbia Ireland.

It follows the overwhelming approval of the proposed transaction by shareholders at a Special General Meeting last December.

Glanbia Ireland previously operated as a strategic joint venture, 60% owned by Glanbia Co-op and 40% owned by Glanbia plc.

Glanbia Ireland is Ireland’s leading dairy processor and a two-billion-euro agri-food and nutrition business based in Kilkenny and operates well-known brands like Avonmore, Kilmeaden and GAIN Animal Nutrition.

 

