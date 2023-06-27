Good news for Grange as €3,000,000 allocated to connect area to Tullow’s waste treatment centre

There’s great news for the Grange Community as over €3,000,000 has been allocated to the extension of the Tullow Waste Treatment Centre.

The extension will connect Grange Village to the waste treatment centre in Tullow and will serve The Granary, the Village, Killerig Lodges, the local nursing home and school.

Local Councillor John Pender says the upgrade will take a lot of pressure off the local area:

“It involves laying a pipe from Grange village right into Tullow, approximately three miles, but it will relieve a very difficult situation in the village of Grange because the sewerage in a number of places has given great difficulty in recent times,” said John.

“There’s a septic tank serving a number of houses there and the council unfortunately has to empty it twice per week,” he added.