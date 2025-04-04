South Kilkenny Councillor Pat Dunphy has announced a significant development for Piltown residents following the monthly meeting of the Piltown Municipal District.

Funding has been approved for an Active Travel Scheme that will focus on safety enhancements along the main streets of the village.

The scheme, aimed at improving pedestrian and cyclist safety, will see the installation of key infrastructure, including five new ramps, three of which will feature pedestrian crossings. The improvements are expected to make the village’s streets safer and more accessible for all residents.

Public submissions will be welcomed for three weeks, starting next week, giving Piltown residents an opportunity to review the proposed plans and provide their feedback.

This step ensures that local voices are heard and incorporated into the final design.

Cllr. Dunphy, speaking to KCLR News, expressed his enthusiasm about the project. “This is a vital step towards enhancing the safety and accessibility of Piltown,” he said. “The installation of ramps with pedestrian crossings will make a real difference to those walking and cycling in the village.”

The Active Travel Scheme is part of ongoing efforts to promote safer, more sustainable travel options within the region, and Cllr. Dunphy encouraged residents to participate in the consultation process.