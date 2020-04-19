KCLR News
Government considering opening schools for one day a week
The government is considering re-opening schools for one day a week as part of plans to ease the Covid-19 restrictions.
The Health Minister’s told the Sunday Independent it’s one of the options being looked at.
He also says pubs packed with people won’t be allowed until there’s an effective vaccine.
Minister Harris has also thrown into question large gatherings like GAA matches or festivals such as Electric Picnic: