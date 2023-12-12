Government expected to sign off on a number of changes for those newly arriving from Ukraine

The Government is expected to sign off on a number of changes for new arrivals from Ukraine.

It’s one of a number of issues before Cabinet this morning.

Under these plans new arrivals from Ukraine would only be provided with accommodation from the State for 90 days.

While they are in State accommodation their welfare rate would be slashed from €220 to €38.80.

It would then revert to the higher rate when they leave State accommodation.

The Red Cross has criticised the changes saying the Government is using a “sledgehammer” to deal with a delicate situation.

Meanwhile Ministers will also discuss plans to have internationally surrogacy officially recognised by the State for the first time.

It would mean families could be pre-approved for international surrogacy while families who have already gone down that route could get a parental order from the High Court.

