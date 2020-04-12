KCLR News
Government to consider allowing some children to return to school next month
health officials will discuss the possibility of bringing Leaving Cert students in for one or two days a week
The Department of Education says any decision on re-opening schools will be taken in line with public health advice.
It follows reports the government is considering allowing some schoolchildren to go back to class next month.
The Sunday Times says health officials will discuss the possibility of bringing Leaving Cert students in for one or two days a week.
The department says the public health advice will be the basis of any decision.