Govt warning of pandemic payment scam texts

The Department of Social Protection has warned of a new Pandemic Unemployment Payment text scam.

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 17/06/2020
Warning: Scam Alert
Some people have got texts saying they are entitled to the unemployment payment and asked to click on a link to provide their banking details.

The Department says you should not reveal personal information and to contact your bank if you’ve fallen for the scam.

