Govt warning of pandemic payment scam texts
The Department of Social Protection has warned of a new Pandemic Unemployment Payment text scam.
Some people have got texts saying they are entitled to the unemployment payment and asked to click on a link to provide their banking details.
The Department says you should not reveal personal information and to contact your bank if you’ve fallen for the scam.