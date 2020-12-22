90% of residents & staff test positive for Covid-19 in Kilkenny nursing home outbreak

Gowran Abbey Nursing home has confirmed a major Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 90% of all the residents and staff at the Kilkenny nursing home have tested positive for the virus.

They’re also struggling with staffing shortages with only two of the original nursing staff unaffected by the outbreak.

The HSE has had to step in to provide cover to allow them keep up the standard of care for residents.

And the defence forces have had to be called in to help out with housekeeping duties.

But Mairead Parker-Byrne has told KCLR there is some good news with no-one so far developing serious illness.