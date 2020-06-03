Graiguenamanagh businessman calls for VAT rate reduction for Tourism sector

A local restaurant and guesthouse owner says the VAT rate has to be reduced for the tourism sector.

Brian Roberts of the Waterside in Graiguenamanagh has pointed out that there’s four local TDs whose parties are involved in government formation talks.

He says the new Government will have to start with a VAT rate drop to try and help save the tourism industry which employs 6-thousand people locally and 260-thousand across the country:

He says reducing the rate to single figures for a few years would be the quickest way to help tourism businesses reopen.