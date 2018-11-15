Tips for homeowners: Get the most out of your oil boiler this winter

As winter approaches, we’re looking at how to get the most out of your boiler with Grant.

With colder spells of weather on course for Kilkenny, Carlow and other parts of Ireland in the coming weeks, many homeowners are finding themselves facing the age-old question of how they can keep their home warm and efficient whilst managing their fuel bills effectively.

For many, it could be worth taking a step back and assessing just how energy efficient your household is – including your existing oil boiler – as making some adjustments could help you save more money in the long run.

To help you strike the balance between warmth and efficiency, leading manufacturer of heating technologies Grant, who has been heating homes throughout Ireland for over forty years, shares some top tips.

1. Ensure you schedule in your annual boiler service

Homeowners should always keep in mind ‘Take care of your boiler and it will take care of you’.

By getting into the habit of booking in an annual service for your boiler ahead of the colder winter months, you can be assured that your heating system is operating at its most efficient, helping you to save more money overall.

2. Insulate, insulate, insulate!

Having a great heating system that keeps you and your family cosy all throughout winter is one thing, however keeping that heat inside the four walls of your home is another.

Without adequate insulation in your walls and roof space, your precious warmth will simply escape.

Insulation also provides the added benefit of reducing your energy usage and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions, improving the overall comfort of your home, and helping to soundproof your home depending on the type of insulation used.

3. Turn it down a notch

A quick and small alteration to your thermostat can result in a big difference for your home heating bills! Simply turning it down by one degree can help save up to 10% on your annual fuel bills.

4. Upgrade your existing system

Upgrading your existing oil boiler could be a viable option for those who want to keep a snug home on an affordable budget throughout winter as heating systems generally over ten years of age or more tend to be not as efficient as when first installed.

Those with older traditional oil boilers can take advantage of much more efficient condensing oil boilers on the market today. Condensing oil boilers feature a stainless-steel heat exchanger that effectively captures energy normally lost during the combustion process in older boilers.

With such technology, homeowners can benefit from some of the highest efficiencies on the market ranging between 92-97% and up to 25% savings depending on the age and make of their old heating system.

