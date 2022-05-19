Kilkenny Green Cllr says Govt not in jeopardy after two TDs suspended from party

The local Green Councillor says the government has not been put in jeopardy after two TDs were suspended from her party.

Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello voted in favour of a Sinn Féin motion on the new National Maternity Hospital in the on Wednesday evening.

As a result they’ve lost the Government whip leaving the coalition with a majority in the Dáil of just one.

Kilkenny Cllr Maria Dollard has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that she feels they voted as they did on this issue as a matter of conscience.

But she says she’s confident that they will support the government in other votes even while they are officially suspended.