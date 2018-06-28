Green light given for Kilkenny's Mountrothe House to be turned into accommodation
MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Mount Rothe House | Credit: Buildings of Ireland

A local 18th-century building which formerly belonged to Kilkenny’s famous Rothe family could be turning into tourist accommodation.

Mountrothe House, which is a protected structure, was built in Paulstown around 1775 and was extended and renovated in 1900.

It’s currently a private house but now Kilkenny County Council have granted permission to change it into self-catering accommodation.

The application was first lodged in March of this year.

