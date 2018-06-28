KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Green light given for Kilkenny’s Mountrothe House to be turned into accommodation
A local 18th-century building which formerly belonged to Kilkenny’s famous Rothe family could be turning into tourist accommodation.
Mountrothe House, which is a protected structure, was built in Paulstown around 1775 and was extended and renovated in 1900.
It’s currently a private house but now Kilkenny County Council have granted permission to change it into self-catering accommodation.
The application was first lodged in March of this year.