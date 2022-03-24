Grieving family of Peader Doyle grateful for support of locals in Carlow as they acknowledge apology from Kilfenora parade organisers

A niece of the late Peader Doyle has told KCLR that her family has been given huge support locally.

In January Mr. Doyle from the Pollerton Road in Carlow town was brought by two people to nearby Hosey’s Post Office and was subsequently pronounced dead there.

Images and videos of entries in the recent St Patrick’s Day parades in Kilfenora and Belmullet that depicted this have sparked outrage locally.

This week, organisers of the Kilfenora parade apologised to the family.

Peader’s niece Charmaine Dowling’s been telling KCLR Live that she and her family respect that gesture:

“The family recognises how difficult that was and we really just are so grateful to them for being so full of integrity and to stand up and admit that”

Charmaine also said they are proud of their local community in Carlow which has been so supportive:

“They’ve just been so good to us and they’ve just really supported us and helped us”

You can listen back here to the interview on KCLR Live with Charmaine Dowling.