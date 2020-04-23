Guineys in Kilkenny come to the rescue of a local volunteer making face-masks for front line workers

More and more locals are using the extra time they have on their hands to sew face-masks for frontline workers and others who need them.

And now it seems local businesses are playing their part too.

Jeannie Frampton had been running out of the materials she needed to continue with her efforts when Guineys in Kilkenny stepped in with a donation.

Brendan Short, the manager at the local store and says they were delighted to be able to help out.