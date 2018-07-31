Gun Owners Reminded to Keep Firearms Secure
News & Sport

Gun Owners Reminded to Keep Firearms Secure

Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Garda and phone. File photo.
Garda and phone. File photo.

Guns must be secured at all times – so says a senior Garda.

The warning comes after the taking of a number of firearms in two separate burglaries in Kilkenny – one took place at the weekend when a shotgun & sheepskin rug were taken from a house in Woodsgift, Urlingford. In the second incident a gun cabinet was taken from a home in Conahy between July 9 & 15.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division, Sgt Peter McConnan has been telling KCLR News “Every gun owner & firearm owner should ensure firearms are secured at all times.  All guns should be kept in alarmed gun cabinets.”

 

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close