Gun Owners Reminded to Keep Firearms Secure

Guns must be secured at all times – so says a senior Garda.

The warning comes after the taking of a number of firearms in two separate burglaries in Kilkenny – one took place at the weekend when a shotgun & sheepskin rug were taken from a house in Woodsgift, Urlingford. In the second incident a gun cabinet was taken from a home in Conahy between July 9 & 15.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division, Sgt Peter McConnan has been telling KCLR News “Every gun owner & firearm owner should ensure firearms are secured at all times. All guns should be kept in alarmed gun cabinets.”