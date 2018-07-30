“The worry is these firearms are in the wrong hands” as guns stolen in Kilkenny

The search is on for a shotgun taken from a home in North Kilkenny over the weekend.

Sometime during a 24 hour time frame up to lunchtime on Sunday the rear door of a house in Woodsgift was forced & the firearm & a sheepskin rug were taken.

It’s not the first incident of it’s type in recent weeks – a number of guns were taken from a house Conahy between July 9 & 15.

Witnesses to either incident should contact their local garda station.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division, Sgt Peter McConnan, has been telling KCLR News it’s very concerning & “the worry is these firearms are in the wrong hands”.