Tributes are being paid to Eamonn Brophy who has retired from Carlow County Council.

Mr Brophy oversaw the counting of votes in the Local Elections earlier this month which saw two recounts in the Tullow Area after three candidates were left fighting it out for 2 seats with just two votes seperating them.

At a meeting yesterday, he’d been praised as the voice of reason and calmness with councillors paying tribute to him at a meeting yesterday.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach Fergal Browne says Mr Brophy will be missed…

“It will certainly be very strange going to meetings in the future without seeing him there. He will give you a ruling based on standing orders and he understood things that no one else could understand.”

“So he’ll be a big loss to Carlow County Council, but obviously we all have 16 great wishes and best wishes to himself and his wife Marion and all the family.”