Tributes have begun for the late Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The native of Dingle, Co Kerry died this morning at the age of 93.

A former GAA commentator he worked for RTÉ from 1949 until he retired in 2010, his voice synonymous with the sport during that time.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins says “Beidh ceangal go brách inár gcuimhne idir Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, agus go speisialta a ghlór so-aitheanta, agus cuid de na cluichí ab iontaí riamh i stair CLG. Is iontach go deo an oidhreacht atá fágtha le huacht ag Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, lena Ghaeilge bhinn a thug brí agus beocht do na cluichí Gaelacha. Is iomaí cluiche a mhaireann i gcuimhne na ndaoine de bharr a chuid tráchtaireachta seachas an imirt féin ar an bpáirc. Rinne Micheál cluiche eipiciúil as gach cluiche, agus thug a thráchtaireacht leis tábhacht na hócáide, an t-atmaisféar sa staid nó sna hardáin, tuile agus tráth na himeartha agus gach nóiméad de chluichí, ar bhealach nach ndéanfadh aon duine eile. Thug a stór céadach eolais ar imreoirí, a gclubanna, a muintir agus a ngaolta, a chur amach ar gach paróiste agus gach baile fearainn fud fad na tíre, léargas fíoreisceachtúil don éisteoir agus don lucht féachana. Thar tréimhse 61 bliain ba gan stró a chruthaigh a ghlór ar leith pictiúir dúinn, a thráchtaireacht ag méadú ár ndúil sa mbua nó sa chliseadh ach a bhí, thar aon ní eile, lán le teannas, sceitimíní agus gliondar croí. Agus an micreafón curtha ar leataobh aige, bhí Micheál lán le cineáltas agus le greann dóite, fear a mbeidh cuimhne gheanúil ag a chomhghleacaithe air, le cois a iardhaltaí agus iadsan ar fud na tíre agus i measc na nGael thar sáile a bhain oiread sin sásaimh as a chuid tráchtaireachtaí gach deireadh seachtaine. Mar chathaoirleach ar Bhord na Gaeilge bhí sé gníomhach i saol na Gaeilge agus thaistil sé ar fud na tíre ag cur gach gné den teanga chun cinn. Is cuimhneach liom a bheith ag smaoineamh ar na turais fhada a rinne sé ar ais chuig a fhód dúchais i gCiarraí. Is mian liom comhbhrón ó chroí a chur in iúl dá chlann agus dá iliomad cairde. “

An Taoiseach Simon Harris noted the following; “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I today learned of the death of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. The word “legend” gets used too often, but for Mícheál, it is almost not enough. His voice, his colour, his excitement, his love of sport, his turn of phrase were often as exhilarating as the action he was describing on the pitch as the audience held its breath for what Mícheál would say next. He also had a humour you could not learn, “Teddy McCarthy to Mick McCarthy, no relation, Mick McCarthy back to Teddy McCarthy, still no relation.” For a generation of the Irish diaspora, Mícheál was also a treasured link and the voice of home as they listened to GAA across the world. In person, he was a gentleman to his fingertips and filled a room with a quiet and dignified aura. May he rest in peace.”

“Tá laoch na hÉireann, laoch na Gaeilge agus laoch an Chumann Lúthcleas Gael imithe uainne a deireann Seán Ó hArgáin inniu. The Kilkenny Councillor and teacher who’s also originally from Kerry and is a former Uachtarán of Gaeloideachas has said that the loss of legendary commentator, teacher, Kerryman and Irish language activist, has left the country in mourning but also in celebration of the unique person who truly became a national treasure. ‘I was lucky to get to know Micheál as a young teacher in Dublin and to have known him for the thirty five years since then. From the minute I met him at an Irish language function, I knew I was in the presence of a truly special and unique individual. Micheál radiated positivity about our language, the importance of education and of course his incredible celebration of the role of Gaelic Games in our culture and society. He was the voice of our culture for a generation or more. Most importantly, he was a truly decent and kind individual who made everyone in his company feel special and important. Micheál was a regular visitor to Kilkenny, where his cousin, Cathnia Ó Muircheartaigh, is Principal of Coláiste Pobail Osraí. He was guest of honour at the 30th anniversary celebrations of Gaelscoil Osraí and, as always, inspired us with his thoughts that night. Micheál was one of the first Uachtaráin of Gaelscoileanna and played a crucial role in the early development of Irish language medium education in Dublin and throughout the country. I was proud to follow Cathnia in holding that office in recent years. Micheál never forgot his roots as a teacher and believed passionately in the role of teachers as a force for good, and particular in the promotion of the Irish language. Of course, all of us who love Gaelic Games adored Micheál’s vibrant, knowledgeable and entertaining commentary on our games. He became the voice of the nation after taking over from his own hero, Micheál Ó hEithir, and he had a huge grá for Kilkenny hurling, maybe almost as big as his love for the Kingdom, when it came to the big ball! My last meeting with Micheál was in Áras an Uachtaráin a few short years ago, where he joined the Irish language community for a special day of celebration with President Michael D. Higgins, a special friend of his also. The sentence that will stand out for me will be Micheál’s uplifting words for us during the Covid 19 crisis. He taught us the meaning of ‘Dúiseacht le dúthracht le breacadh an lae- Wake every morning with determination.’ Cllr. Ó hArgáin said that hundreds of scéalta and anecdotes will be shared in coming days about Micheál and extended his sympathies to Micheál’s eight children, siblings and wider family, particularly to his cousin Cathnia in Kilkenny.

