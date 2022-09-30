Health, education and climate the focus of Fianna Fáil 80th Ard Fheis for attendees from Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Health, education and climate will be the focus for Fianna Fáil’s 80th Ard Fheis.

Thousands of delegates, including local members of the party, are attending the two-day event at the RDS in Dublin which gets underway this (Friday) evening.

It’s the only in-person conference with party leader Micheál Martin in the position of Taoiseach.

It’s understood that TDs will be given social media training at the event with tips due on presenting-to-camera, photography and a session on where voters are on social media.

A message has also been sent to all attending party members with the contact numbers, emails and social media pages for radio shows – with members being told to send in positive messages about the party.

Among the motions to be debated are calls for an LNG terminal to be built, calls for dedicated transport police and for transport to be made free for under 25s.