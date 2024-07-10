It’s a first-of-its-kind initiative to support 10,500 senior citizens annually in maintaining their independence

Older adults will benefit from timely interventions under this joint Health and Local Government programme which is estimated to save the State €41.5 million yearly by preventing hospitalisation and premature or unnecessary admission to long-term residential care

Through coordinated support services they will look at the areas in around Housing, Health, Community, Technology, Finance and Energy

Mark Harrington, National Manager of Healthy Age Friendly Homes spoke on The KCLR Daily today