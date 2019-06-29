Heartbroken Carlow widow appeals for help in finding lost wedding rings

A Carlow woman says she’s been left heartbroken after losing both her wedding rings and her engagement ring yesterday.

Veron’s husband passed away only recently and the rings have huge sentimental value.

She says it was after she went shopping on Tullow Street that she noticed they had fallen off.

Speaking to KCLR News, Veron says there is an inscription on one of them and she is offering a reward:

“Well the engagement ring has three stones and they’re large enough. The plain gold band has the names inside – “Paddy and Veron” – and the other ring is sort of a criss-cross and it’s another wedding ring.

“The fact that my husband passed away some months ago means it’s just devastating. So I would offer a reward for their safe return.”

If anyone has these rings you can contact KCLR on 1890 90 96 96.