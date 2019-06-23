Heavy rain forecast forces cancellation of events across Carlow and Kilkenny today

With a status yellow warning for rainfall set to kick-in later, the weather has caused a lot of local events to be cancelled.

The rain is to continue more or less relentlessly for the day across Carlow, Kilkenny and many other areas.

Field days in many places have been called off.

You’re being advised if you were to go to any event today, to check that it’s still on beforehand.

The rainfall warning for Leinster will come into effect from 6 o’clock.

Up to 40 millimetres is expected to fall between then and 6 o’clock tomorrow (Monday) morning.

The following is a list of cancelled events that KCLR has been notified of: