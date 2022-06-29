Heritage Minister Carlow-Kilkenny Green TD representing Ireland at UN Conference in Lisbon

Ireland’s committment to overcoming the triple ocean challenges of biodiversity loss, climage change and pollution’s been pledged by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan.

The Carlow Kilkenny Green TD is representing the country at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon

Speaking there yesterday he addressed representatives across the globe on marine protection and Ireland’s co-operation with small island developing states.



Minister Noonan’s been telling KCLR News that the event’s been going well:

“We have had a productive few days at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon focussing largely on promoting and strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies in small island developing states and least developed countries. But also important dialogue sessions on managing, protecting, conserving and restoring marine and coastal eco-systems”