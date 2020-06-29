Phil Hogan bows out of race for WTO job

Phil Hogan says he won’t be pursuing the job of director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Ireland’s EU trade commissioner had previously admitted that he was considering putting his name forward, but never formally declared as a candidate.

The Kilkennyman’s now confirming he won’t be going for the role because of a busy EU trade agenda.

And Commissioner Hogan says the Brexit negotiations were a key factor in his decision.

Meanwhile, UK negotiators are in Brussels for face-to-face talks with their EU counterparts this week for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s been little progress in recent months over a post-Brexit EU trade deal.

Monday’s talks are expected to focus on fishing.