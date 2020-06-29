KCLR News
Phil Hogan bows out of race for WTO job
The Kilkennyman says he won't be officially putting his name forward for nomination.
Phil Hogan says he won’t be pursuing the job of director-general of the World Trade Organisation.
Ireland’s EU trade commissioner had previously admitted that he was considering putting his name forward, but never formally declared as a candidate.
The Kilkennyman’s now confirming he won’t be going for the role because of a busy EU trade agenda.
And Commissioner Hogan says the Brexit negotiations were a key factor in his decision.
Meanwhile, UK negotiators are in Brussels for face-to-face talks with their EU counterparts this week for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s been little progress in recent months over a post-Brexit EU trade deal.
Monday’s talks are expected to focus on fishing.