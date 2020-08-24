Hold onto your hat as weather’s set to get gusty according to Carlow Weather

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour and heavy rain can be expected in parts of the country over the coming days.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Waterford as well as Connacht, Donegal, Cork and Kerry will take effect from midnight and run until midnight tomorrow.

Up to 50mm of rain’s likely in places.

A Status Yellow alert for strong winds will also be in place for Wexford & Munster from 6am until 7pm tomorrow.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says there’ll be some damaging gusts noting “Really it’s going to be a spell of very nasty weather”.

He adds “The storm centre is going to trap into the South West of Ireland coming through tonight, the rainfall being the first issue really as the centre of the storm passes over Ireland but then as that system pulls through the winds on the southern side of the system are going to bring some very strong & damaging gusts to the southern half of Ireland”.