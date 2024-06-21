Those hoping to jet off on holidays next week will find out today if their flights are impacted by the impending Aer Lingus pilot work-to-rule.

The indefinite action by members of Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) will see the pilots refuse to take on any overtime work or be available to be contacted out-of-hours from next Wednesday.

The airline’s taken the decision to cancel up to 20% of routes from that date and passengers due to depart with them airline between then and the following Tuesday will be given the option to change or cancel their flights.

Marble City Travel‘s Tom Britton on KCLR Breakfast this morning outlined what this means, amid other topics …