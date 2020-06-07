Holy Communions could possibly take place this autumn

Communions that were missed this year are expected to take place in autumn.

That’s according to the Bishop who is hopeful the sacraments can be carried out after the summer holidays.

Second class primary school children who were to receive their communion this year will now be receiving it when they’re in third class.

Speaking to KCLR, Bishop Denis Nulty says he realises the stresses it has put on families, those who have purchased dresses and suits but says we can only do it when it’s safe to gather.