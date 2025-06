A star of Australian soap opera Home and Away has swapped Summer Bay for Kilkenny city.

Shane Withington, who’s best known as John Palmer for the character he plays in the popular TV show, has thrown a couple of photos out on his Instagram account showing his stop-offs in Kilkenny Castle and famed Kyteler’s Inn.

JD Flynn of Kyteler’s Inn has been recounting the visit for KCLR News’ Edwina Grace;