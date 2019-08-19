Kilkenny Hurling Homecoming: All you need to know as Nowlan Park awaits

The Kilkenny minor and senior hurlers will be welcomed back to the city later.

Hundreds turned out for the post-match banquet at the Citywest hotel last night despite a disappointing day in Croke park.

Speaking after the defeat to Tipperary former All Ireland winning captain, Eoin Larkin says that while the players will be feeling deflated, they can learn from it.

Fans are being urged to turn out in numbers for a homecoming at Nowlan park that’s been arranged with entertainment from 4pm. The teams are due back into the city around 6pm.

Road closures will in place from 3 o’clock with the Hebron Road from the O’Loughlin Road Junction to the Castlecomer Road Junction closed along with the O’Loughlin Road.

There will be no parking at Lacken Drive – except for residents there.