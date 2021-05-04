New homes costing €275,000 in Carlow & €250,000 in Kilkenny deemed ‘affordable’ by Minister

A family home in Carlow that costs up to €275,000 will be classed as affordable under the government’s new housing scheme.

Minister Darragh O’Brien’s planned price caps are being slammed by the opposition as unaffordable.

The limits will be set based on market rates in each local authority area with €250,000-thousand the maximum figure proposed in Kilkenny.

While, €450,000 euro would be the highest price for an affordable home in Dublin City or Dun Laoghaire.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the figures are not affordable for most people.