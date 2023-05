KCLR Live’s special broadcast on ‘Hope in a housing crisis’ where the team focus on people overcoming homelessness in Kilkenny.

Eimear is joined by Noel Sherry, Manager of the Good Shepard to hear reports from KCLR’s Senior Reporter, Edwina Grace who interviewed several people from across Kilkenny who have experienced homelessness as well as the staff of the Good Shepard who are prepared to help as many in need as they can.