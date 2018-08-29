Hosepipe ban has been extended for Carlow & Kilkenny

We may have been experiecing rainfall, but it seems we’re still in drought conditions.

Yesterday Irish Water confirmed that Carlow & Kilkenny are among 16 counties to have the hosepipe ban extended to September 30.

James O’Toole’s with the utility company – he’s been telling KCLR that the conservation of water needs to continue locally.

He added that restrictions also look set to continue on some local schemes, including in Bennettsbridge in Co Kilkenny & Raheenleigh in Co Carlow.

Mr O’Toole also noted that while Irish Water had had some complaints, people in general have reacted positively to restriction requests.