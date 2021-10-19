Hospitality, entertainment and night-time economy to reopen with the full range of protective measures in place

Nightclubs and other sectors can reopen as planned this Friday, with Digital Covid Certs in place.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s addressed the nation just before 1pm, outlining how weddings and other religious services will see capacity limits lifted too.

Ten adults will now be allowed at a table when dining indoors, an increase from six.

Vaccine passports will not be required for outdoor events and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor events have been lifted.

A booster vaccine campaign for the over-sixties will start immediately.

The Taoiseach says the government had to take account of the relevant public health statistics in making its decision; “We have seen a worsening of the situation, the number of new infections, the number of people requiring hospital admission and the number of patients in ICU have all increased, these figures are a cause of concern, they’re also a timely reminder of how dangerous this virus remains and the need for ongoing vigilance as we work to protect the very significant progress that we’ve made together as a nation”.

