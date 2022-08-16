Host of Kilkenny sporting stars set to line out for tonight’s Hurling for Cancer

Richie Hogan says he doesn’t know if he’ll be back playing intercounty hurling next year but you can catch him in action tonight.

29 Kilkenny stars past and present will be taking part in the Hurling for Cancer research event in Newbridge this evening.

The now-annual event is the brainchild of Kilkenny-based horse trainer Jim Bolger and jockey Davy Russell and gets great support locally with Brian Cody managing on of the teams again this year.

TJ Reid, Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, Pádraig Walsh, Walter Walsh, and Conor Fogarty are the current Cats taking part with loads of greats from the 2000s also making an appearance.

Miriam Walsh from the All-Ireland camogie winning team will also be lining out and Brian Cody is managing one of the teams.

34-year-old Richie Hogan has been telling KCLR that he’ll be talking to Cody’s successor Derek Lyng before deciding his plans for next season. (More on our sister site Scoreline.ie)

Tickets are available at www.HurlingForCancer.ie and at the gate, with throw-in time of 6pm in St Conleth’s Park.

Full Lineup: