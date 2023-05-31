Hot weather to hit Ireland in the coming days

The country is set to swelter in the coming days with the highest temperatures in midlands and the west.

That’s according to a local weather forecaster who says a long spell of dry and settled weather is expected, as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland.

There will be little change for the Bank Holiday weekend with temperatures hitting highs of 24 degrees.

Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow weather says the east will feel that little bit cooler:

“More glorious sunshine and nice warm temperatures for many parts of the country, really very settled spell of weather with dry sunshine right across the country. Temperatures are likely to get up to 24 or 25 degrees and possibly even a little bit higher locally. Warmest in the west with that easterly breeze keeping it cool around the east coast.”