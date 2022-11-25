Hotels and guesthouses hosting Ukrainian refugees could have to stop feeding them by next week according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness

Local hotels and guesthouses hosting Ukrainian refugees could have to stop feeding them by next week.

That’s according to John McGuinness who says the government hasn’t paid for the services being provided over the last eight months or so.

The Carlow Kilkenny FF TD says the accommodation providers may have to withdraw some or all of their services if they aren’t paid quickly.

And he told our Sue Nunn last evening that Government can’t expect services to be provided if they won’t pay up.