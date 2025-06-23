Carlow had the country’s second highest increase for a three-bed semi in the last three months, while Kilkenny’s remained close to the national average.

That’s according to Real Estate Alliance’s Average House Price Index for June.

The highest jump for such a premises in the time frame was in Mayo – it’s 8.2% just ahead of Carlow’s 6.9%, Kilkenny’s was at 2%.

The survey shows across Carlow the average time taken to sell fell by one week to an average of three with prices in Carlow town rising to €295,000, up 9.3% this quarter with time to sell at the two-week mark.

Tullow was up 4.2% to €250,000, with a four-week sale time.

In Kilkenny the increase was to €310,710, up 2% from €304,570 in the last three months – across the county the average time taken to sell fell by a week to an average of five.

Daft.ie’s report for the second quarter is also out today – their analysis of recent trends in the Irish residential sales market shows house prices across the country rose on average 3% in the second quarter of the year with the following for Leinster as a whole;