HSA to get major farm vehicle inspection campaign underway in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

A major farm vehicle inspection campaign gets under way today in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country.

The Health and Safety Authority are beginning two weeks of inspections, focusing on the safe use of tractors and quad bikes.

Between 2018 to 2022 there were a total of 34 vehicle related fatalities; 18 involved tractors with quad bikes in four.

However, Bagenalstown based Cllr Arthur McDonald says farmers have enough on their plate without having to worry about such inspections.

Stay tuned for more on this on KCLR Live after 10am this morning.