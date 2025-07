More than a quarter of children assessed through the States public system in the first quarter of the year were found to not have a disability.

HSE figures show 15 thousand children were waiting for assessments beyond the legal timeframe of within three months of receiving an application.

That figure could reach 25 thousand by the end of the year.

The number of applications was 20 per cent higher in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2010.