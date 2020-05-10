HSE to spend one billion euro on personal protective equipment this year

The HSE has announced it will is spend one billion euro on personal protective equipment this year.

The demand for masks alone within the health service is now 1.2 million each day.

It says a deal has been made with South Korea for the delivery of 120 million masks over the next couple of weeks.

The HSE’s also recommencing non-Covid related care, with cancer services among those that’ll be prioritised.

CEO Paul Reid says its spending on PPE in 2020 will be significant.