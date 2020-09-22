KCLR NewsNews & Sport

HSE units in Carlow & Kilkenny awarded €345,000 for deep retrofit upgrades

It's the only allocation under the Community Energy Grant Scheme for this locality in the latest list

22/09/2020

Nine HSE units in Carlow & Kilkenny have been awarded funding for deep retrofit upgrades.

The government monies are being distributed through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Just over €345,000 has been granted to help with the upgrades which will cost close to a million euro.

The works include roof and wall insulation, air to water heat pump with fully integrated heating
controls with remote access, replacement windows and doors & a PV install

It’s the only allocation for Carlow & Kilkenny under the Community Energy Grant Scheme for which 39 projects across the country will share €28,000,000.

