HSE units in Carlow & Kilkenny awarded €345,000 for deep retrofit upgrades

Nine HSE units in Carlow & Kilkenny have been awarded funding for deep retrofit upgrades.

The government monies are being distributed through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Just over €345,000 has been granted to help with the upgrades which will cost close to a million euro.

The works include roof and wall insulation, air to water heat pump with fully integrated heating

controls with remote access, replacement windows and doors & a PV install

It’s the only allocation for Carlow & Kilkenny under the Community Energy Grant Scheme for which 39 projects across the country will share €28,000,000.