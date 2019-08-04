Huge crowds expected in Gowran, Kilkenny as Festival of Speed takes place

All roads lead to Gowran today for the annual Festival of Speed.

Huge crowds are expected to attend the day of events at Gowran Park which will include a microlight air display, an acrobatic display, street bike freestyling, and passenger rides on a rally course track.

There’ll also be the usual vintage car display, truck show, live track demos, and a free kids’ zone.

It all gets underway from 12 noon.