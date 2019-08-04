KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Huge crowds expected in Gowran, Kilkenny as Festival of Speed takes place

MaryAnn Vaughan 04/08/2019

All roads lead to Gowran today for the annual Festival of Speed.

Huge crowds are expected to attend the day of events at Gowran Park which will include a microlight air display, an acrobatic display, street bike freestyling, and passenger rides on a rally course track.

There’ll also be the usual vintage car display, truck show, live track demos, and a free kids’ zone.

It all gets underway from 12 noon.

