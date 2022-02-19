Hundred’s attend the opening of Carlow’s Columban Way this afternoon

Hundred’s of people have attended the launch of Carlow’s newest walking amenity at the Nine Stones this afternoon.

The Carlow Columban Way was officiated by soccer Legend Paul McGrath, a regular visitor to Mount Leinster.

A guided 8km walk followed the launch, concluding in Myshall Community Centre, where refreshments were served.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan was in good spirits as he made his way down the mountain, in the footsteps of St. Columbanus.