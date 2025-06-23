“There are no words — but what we have is one another.”

With those quiet, powerful words, Fr. Thomas O Byrne opened the Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Carlow, where hundreds gathered to say goodbye to 17-year-old Peter Byrne.

Peter tragically lost his life while swimming with friends in the River Barrow. His sudden passing has left a deep sadness in the Carlow community, where he was known for his warmth, humour, and unforgettable smile.

Inside the packed cathedral, family, friends, neighbours, and teammates came together — united in heartbreak, and in love. They mourned a life taken far too soon, and celebrated the vibrant young man they all adored.

Symbols of Peter’s life were brought to the altar: his pool cue, a soccer jersey, and a hairdryer — a gentle, bittersweet nod to his love of looking sharp and the fun he brought wherever he went.

As the service unfolded, close friends Marley and Colm shared emotional tributes to their “brother,” capturing both the grief of his loss and the joy he gave so freely in life.

“I don’t believe there should be a day’s sadness,” said Marley.

“Peter never really showed off being upset to anyone. If anything, he’d be angry — and then smile 20 seconds later. The amount of memories we have… they couldn’t be written down, even with all the ink in the world.”

He recalled how even the worst moments became laughter with Peter — often over a game of FIFA or in the back of the CBS classroom, where Peter’s sharp wit and one-liners lit up the day.

“Where do I start? My best friend? My brother?” Colm began, his voice heavy with emotion.

“Losing you feels like I lost a part of myself. Your beautiful smile could enlighten anybody’s day. No matter what mood you were in, you always stayed smiling.”

He spoke of the countless memories they shared — the fierce games of pool, the front row seats in Mr Lawler’s class, the mischief, the laughter, and Peter’s early morning routine of cooking pudding and eggs, no matter how late the night had been.

“Goodbye for now, but not forever,” Colm said in closing. “Until we meet again, my brother.”

As the service came to an end, the echoes of Peter’s life lingered in every tear, every smile, and every shared memory. Though his time was heartbreakingly short, Peter Byrne’s spirit, humour, and love for others left a mark that will never fade.