Hundreds in Carlow & Kilkenny still without power following Storm Brendan

A few hundred homes & businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny remain without power this morning following Storm Brendan.

The majority of the local outages have been resolved by now, but parts of Tullow, Ballyragget and Rosbercon are still in the dark this morning while stretches along the border with Wexford are also affected.

The ESB says at the peak of the storm in the afternoon, about 50-thousand customers were without power.

Spokesperson Derek Hynes says they hope to have everyone back up and running by today.

Meanwhile, it looks like we won’t be getting much of a break weather-wise for the next few days.

There were gusts of 105 kilometres per hour locally and heavy rain at lunchtime yesterday.

Carlow Weather’s A|lan O’Reilly says there’s more wind and rain on the way before things clear up towards the weekend.