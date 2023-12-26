Hundreds to take part in GOAL mile events in Carlow and Kilkenny

Hundreds of walkers and runners are expected to take part in Goal Mile events in Carlow and Kilkenny today

The annual fundraiser, which began in 1982, has become a firm christmas tradition with events happening all over the country.

In Kilkenny, they’re at the Danesfort and Mullinavat GAA grounds while the Palatine and St Mullin’s GAA Clubs in Carlow are hosting events this morning.