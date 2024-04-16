Carlow Gardaí are on the hunt for five men seen leaving a local crime scene.

They’re believed to be responsible for entering a property at Ballasallagh in Hacketstown at 9am on Sunday morning (14th April) and taking a De Walt drill.

However the home owner disturbed them and they escaped in a silver Toyota Avensis which had been fitted with false registration plates.

The car was located by Gardai in the Kilmead area of Co Kildare later that evening at 5pm and was seized for a technical examination.

Gardai in Tullow want to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle or any other suspicious activity in the Hacketstown area on Sunday morning to contact them on 059 9181160.

They are also appealing for any CCTV or dashcam that may have captured the suspect vehicle to be made available to them.