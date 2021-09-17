“I have not felt this amount of pressure in my life” says mother searching for a new family home in Carlow

A young mother trying to rent a new home in Carlow says she’s never felt pressure like this in her life as she tries to keep up a brave face for her kids.

Tereasa McLean’s husband works full-time in Carlow and they are looking to move because the house they’re living in now in Kildare town is being sold.

They only have another month before they’ll be evicted but they haven’t been able to find somewhere to live and are struggling to even find options to view due to the competition in the market and the lack of available housing.

Tereasa says her desperately wants to shield her three-year-old daughter and one-year-old baby from how she’s feeling about the risk of becoming homeless, telling KCLR Live earlier “It is very tough because also I need to put on a brave face for my kids and I need to look happy with them and I can’t make them aware that inside I’m actually so stressed and under so much pressure I cannot radiate that, sort of, vibe off to them, it is very hard and I am trying everything I possibly can to say at the end of the day, worst-case scenario, I want to know I’ve done all I can”.

It’s the second time in a year the family’s been asked to move because their landlord has decided to sell and Tereasa says “It was difficult last year, especially with the Pandemic and I was pregnant and everything, it was very stressful, but this time around we are really, really struggling to even find a viewing to attend and then obviously you are competing with hundreds of other applicants so it’s very stressful, I have not felt this amount of pressure in my life”.

She adds “My daughter’s three and she needs to start her ECCE now, I’ve not been able to enrol her because I don’t know where we’re going to live and it’s very stressful, I’ll have to put my one-year-old in daycare so that I can actually get an income as well to be able to afford our rent”.